Selling Arsenal's Granit Xhaka for £34m would be incredible deal

Shane Callaghan
Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka eyes the ball during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Arsenal at The London Stadium, in east London on December...
Granit Xhaka looks like he might be on borrowed time at Arsenal.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal waits on the touchline with Manager Unai Emery before returning to play during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht Frankfurt at...

The Arsene Wenger era at Arsenal was littered with some brilliant deals.

Wenger, who left Arsenal in May of 2018 after 22 years in charge, quite often used to sign players for small amounts and the club then sold them on for huge profits.

There is no end to the list of players that Arsenal made big money on after being signed for a relatively cheap amount.

And bizarrely, it looks like Granit Xhaka could be the next player who Arsenal make a profit on.

 

According to Fussball Transfers, Hertha Berlin have reached an agreement with the 27-year-old to bring him to back to the Bundesliga, while Football London reported that the German side could be weighing up a £34 million bid for the Switzerland international.

Xhaka hasn't been a huge success in North London and the fans never really bought into him as a defensive midfielder, but he still cost £30 million [The Independent] and if Arsenal can make even a £4 million profit on a player who was booed off at the Emirates this season and stripped of his captaincy then it has to be considered a cracking bit of business.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach star is not a big player for the club and it seems unlikely at this stage that new head coach Mikel Arteta - who was replaced by Xhaka in Wenger's midfield in 2016 - will get to use him much after taking the reins.

He could very possibly find himself being a squad player during the early weeks of Arteta's reign and selling him for £34 million might be up there with some of Wenger's savviest deals back in the day.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

