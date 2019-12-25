Selling Arsenal's Granit Xhaka for £34m would be incredible deal

Granit Xhaka looks like he might be on borrowed time at Arsenal.

The Arsene Wenger era at Arsenal was littered with some brilliant deals.

Wenger, who left Arsenal in May of 2018 after 22 years in charge, quite often used to sign players for small amounts and the club then sold them on for huge profits.

There is no end to the list of players that Arsenal made big money on after being signed for a relatively cheap amount.

And bizarrely, it looks like Granit Xhaka could be the next player who Arsenal make a profit on.

According to Fussball Transfers, Hertha Berlin have reached an agreement with the 27-year-old to bring him to back to the Bundesliga, while Football London reported that the German side could be weighing up a £34 million bid for the Switzerland international.

Xhaka hasn't been a huge success in North London and the fans never really bought into him as a defensive midfielder, but he still cost £30 million [The Independent] and if Arsenal can make even a £4 million profit on a player who was booed off at the Emirates this season and stripped of his captaincy then it has to be considered a cracking bit of business.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach star is not a big player for the club and it seems unlikely at this stage that new head coach Mikel Arteta - who was replaced by Xhaka in Wenger's midfield in 2016 - will get to use him much after taking the reins.

He could very possibly find himself being a squad player during the early weeks of Arteta's reign and selling him for £34 million might be up there with some of Wenger's savviest deals back in the day.