Samir Nasri picks Riyad Mahrez over Liverpool's Mo Salah

The Liverpool attacker has scored 84 goals in two-and-a-half years, but Samir Nasri prefers the Manchester City man as a player.

Samir Nasri has intimated that Liverpool's Mo Salah is not what he would consider a team player.

The Egypt international has arguably been the Premier League's stand-out player since returning to England's top flight in 2017 following a £35 million move from Roma.

In that time, the Liverpool attacker has managed 84 goals for Jurgen Klopp's side across all competitions.

It's an astounding return for someone who isn't a traditional number nine, but the former Manchester City and Arsenal player admits that he prefers Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian playmaker is essentially a squad player at Man City under Pep Guardiola, with six of his 14 Premier League appearances this season coming off the bench.

But Nasri believes that he is more of a team player than the Liverpool sensation, whom he claims chases 'goals and statistics'.

He told Le Buteur: "Between Mahrez and Salah, I would prefer to work alongside Mahrez.

"Mahrez is a collective player, while Salah is much more an individual player. He only aspires to score goals. I wouldn't say Salah is selfish, but he runs after goals and statistics."

It's safe to say that Nasri is probably in the minority here.

Salah is a much bigger and better player than the former Leicester City winger, who is no mug himself, but by the same token he's never going to scale the heights that the Reds man - who won a Champions League in June - has so far.