Reported Celtic target was labelled the 'new Modric' - Inter Milan want him too

Panathinaikos playmaker Giannis Bouzoukis is being linked with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic and Serie A challengers Inter Milan.

Diminutive, two-footed and famed for slicing through unsuspecting defences like a machete through Utterly Butterly, Giannis Bouzoukis has been labelled ‘the new Luka Modric’ for a reason.

The 2008 Ballon D’Or winner might be arguably the most gifted playmaker of his generation, lifting four Champions League titles at Real Madrid and dragging Croatia to the brink of World Cup glory, but the 21-year-old Panathinaikos starlet certainly shares a few distinct similarities – even if he doesn’t yet have the CV to back up his precocious talents.

According to SDNA, Celtic have been left awe-struck by Bouzoukis’s enchanting blend of speed, skill and perfectly weighted passes with Nicky Hammond putting together plans to bring the Greece U21 international to Glasgow in the New Year.

And Graham Wood, a Greek football fanatic, has no doubts that Bouzoukis will be a massive success in Scotland if he can adapt to the hustle and bustle of Premiership football.

“Apart from his awesome surname, which is the same as the Greek musical instrument of the same name, this lad is one of the best young players to come through from Panathinaikos' famed academy,” Wood tells HITC, while pointing out that Panathinaikos’s financial position means they will have no choice but to cash in.

“He might struggle with the physical aspect at first but I think once he gets to grips with it he'll be a success wherever he goes. And Panathinaikos are completely skint so would be difficult for them to turn down a decent offer.”

Celtic, however, are not the only European powerhouse batting their eyelashes in the direction of arguably the most talented Greek footballer in a generation.

To10 claim that Inter Milan, genuine Serie A challengers these days under Antonio Conte, have been sending scouts to Athens to watch the so-called ‘new Modric’ – after trying and failing to lure the original to the San Siro.

Celtic, it seems, face a major challenge to sign potentially their most impressive, all-round midfielder since the golden days of Stiliyan Petrov. But he's worth going to battle for.