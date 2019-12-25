Predicting Tottenham Hotspur's next five results

Tottenham Hotspur take on Brighton, Norwich, Southampton, Liverpool and Watford in their next five Premier League matches.

Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat against Chelsea has left them needing victories to get back on track in the race for a top four spot.

Tottenham had closed the gap down to three points, but yesterday’s loss means that they are now playing catch up again.

Jose Mourinho’s side have some winnable games coming up over the next few weeks and in this piece we predict how Spurs will get on.

Brighton & Hove Albion (Home) - 2-0 win

Spurs will want revenge on Brighton, after Graham Potter’s side humiliated them earlier this season.

Brighton hold possession well and have proven a difficult side to play against this season, but there are question marks over whether they carry enough attacking threat to really trouble Spurs’s defence.

Tottenham should be able to pick up three points here, although it won’t be easy.

Norwich City (Away) - 3-0 win

This is another fixture which Spurs will be expecting to win, with Norwich struggling.

Daniel Farke’s side have looked shaky at the back, and Tottenham should have enough quality to take advantage.

Southampton (Away) - 3-1 win

Spurs face another struggling side on New Year’s Day, and they should be too strong for the Saints.

Southampton have defensive issues, and the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli will surely be wanting to fill their boots here.

Liverpool (Home) - 2-1 defeat

Liverpool have proven too difficult for any side to beat so far in the Premier League this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are in wonderful form, and with Spurs still not quite at their flowing best, it would be a surprise if they were able to topple the Reds.

Watford (Away) - 2-1 win

The signs may be promising for Watford, after Nigel Pearson’s start at Vicarage Road.

However, Spurs simply have more quality in their squad than the Hornets, and this should be another three points for Jose Mourinho’s men.