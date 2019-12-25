Predicting Everton's next five matches: How will Carlo Ancelotti start?

Everton take on Burnley, Newcastle, Manchester City, Brighton and West Ham in their next five league matches.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival has created great excitement around Goodison Park, and there will be huge attention on his first few matches in charge at the Merseyside club.

Everton have some winnable games coming up, as the Toffees look to make a fast start under the Italian boss.

Here we take a look at how we expect Everton’s next few matches to go.

Burnley (Home) - 2-0 win

Burnley aren’t the best travellers, and although they do have their strengths, Ancelotti will surely be looking at this as a good chance to get off to a flying start at Everton.

The Toffees have the attacking quality to break down Burnley, and as long as they stay strong at the back they will have a chance of victory.

Newcastle United (Away) - 1-1 draw

Newcastle have proven a tough nut to crack under Steve Bruce so far.

The Magpies are defensively strong and have the pace to trouble teams on the counter attack.

If Everton can pick up a draw at St. James’ Park it should be reflected on as a credible result.

Manchester City (Away) - 3-1 defeat

Everton may have momentum on their side following the appointment of Ancelotti, but this could be a step too far for them.

City have shown weaknesses at the back this season, but their attacking strength is likely to be too much for Everton to cope with.

Brighton & Hove Albion (Home) - 1-0 win

Brighton have earned plenty of plaudits for their stylish brand of football this term.

They will travel to Everton looking to cause an upset, but Ancelotti will surely be aiming to make Goodison Park a fortress during his time in charge.

West Ham (Away) - 1-1 draw

West Ham, like Everton, have underperformed so far this term - and the pressure could be on them to get the three points here.

This could be a game where both teams cancel each other out.