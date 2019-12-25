Quick links

Predicted Everton XI: Carlo Ancelotti brings in 27-year-old for first game in charge

Carlo Ancelotti will be in the Everton dugout for the very first time on Boxing Day.

Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate to get off to a winning start as Everton boss, and his first team selection will be very intriguing.

Everton have built their recent success upon the battling qualities in their team, with Duncan Ferguson unbeaten over 90 minutes in his temporary spell in charge.

The Toffees have shown how difficult they can be to beat when they play at their full intensity. 

However, Ancelotti has already suggested that he wants to see an improvement in Everton’s attacking output under him.

 

Whether Ancelotti could make changes now remains to be seen, and it will be especially interesting to see if Moise Kean gets the nod.

It seems more likely that Ancelotti will stick by a similar side to what Ferguson was picking though, and not look to make too many changes too soon.

As a result, it could be that Bernard coming in for the injured Alex Iwobi is the only change that Ancelotti opts to make from Ferguson’s last line-up.

Everton XI for Burnley

