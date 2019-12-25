Predicted Arsenal XI for Bournemouth: Mikel Arteta drops £30m man

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will take charge of the team for the first time on Boxing Day.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta takes to the dugout as manager for the first time on Boxing Day, when his Gunners side take on Bournemouth.

All eyes will be on Arteta’s first team selection, which should be highly interesting.

Freddie Ljungberg did not make as many alterations as predicted during his time as caretaker boss at Arsenal.

However, there is a feeling that Arteta could be more keen to shake things up at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta is slightly restricted in the sense that Calum Chambers is suspended and expected to be missing, while Hector Bellerin is still not fully match fit.

But it would be a surprise to see £30 million (Guardian) midfielder Granit Xhaka in Arsenal’s first line-up under Arteta, while Mesut Ozil could also miss out.

Alexandre Lacazette has spent a frustrating time on the sidelines, but Arteta could well aim to get the Frenchman back in his starting line-up, as he is such a scoring threat.

Elsewhere Matteo Guendouzi may well be recalled, as Arteta looks to get his Arsenal side playing with more intensity.