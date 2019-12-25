Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Predicted Arsenal XI for Bournemouth: Mikel Arteta drops £30m man

John Verrall
Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta at Emirates Stadium on December 20, 2019 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will take charge of the team for the first time on Boxing Day.

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta at Emirates Stadium on December 20, 2019 in London, England.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta takes to the dugout as manager for the first time on Boxing Day, when his Gunners side take on Bournemouth.

All eyes will be on Arteta’s first team selection, which should be highly interesting.

Freddie Ljungberg did not make as many alterations as predicted during his time as caretaker boss at Arsenal.

However, there is a feeling that Arteta could be more keen to shake things up at the Emirates Stadium.

 

Arteta is slightly restricted in the sense that Calum Chambers is suspended and expected to be missing, while Hector Bellerin is still not fully match fit.

But it would be a surprise to see £30 million (Guardian) midfielder Granit Xhaka in Arsenal’s first line-up under Arteta, while Mesut Ozil could also miss out.

Alexandre Lacazette has spent a frustrating time on the sidelines, but Arteta could well aim to get the Frenchman back in his starting line-up, as he is such a scoring threat.

Elsewhere Matteo Guendouzi may well be recalled, as Arteta looks to get his Arsenal side playing with more intensity.

Arsenal XI for Bournemouth

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch