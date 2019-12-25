Predicting West Ham United's next five league matches

West Ham United take on Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Everton in their next five league matches.

West Ham United’s season has tailed off, after what was a blistering start to the campaign.

West Ham now sit just above the relegation zone in the Premier League, with the pressure on them to pick up some points over their next five matches.

West Ham have some winnable games coming up though and in this article we take a look at how many points the London Stadium crowd can expect their side to pick up over the coming weeks.

Crystal Palace (away) - 1-1 draw

Palace are generally a tough nut to crack at Selhurst Park, and they have already beaten West Ham once this season.

The Hammers may not have enough to win against the Eagles, but they should be able to take a point.

Leicester City (home) - 3-1 defeat

Leicester have been one of the most dangerous teams in the Premier League this season, with their attacking play earning plenty of plaudits.

With West Ham struggling defensively, Leicester are one of the last teams Manuel Pellegrini side will want to be facing, and this could be a difficult match.

Bournemouth (home) - 2-1 victory

Eddie Howe’s side are badly depleted by injury right now, and despite a win over Chelsea they are in poor form.

West Ham could be under severe pressure to win by the time they face the Cherries, and they will hope to respond to that.

Sheffield United (away) - 1-1 draw

Sheffield United have been one of the surprise packages in the Premier League this term, but their squad depth could be tested over the festive period.

West Ham should travel to Bramall Lane with belief that they can pick up at least a point.

Everton (home) - 1-1 draw

Everton, like West Ham, have disappointed this term - with the Toffees playing far below expectations.

This could be a tough match for both sides, who may well cancel each other out.