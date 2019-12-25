Quick links

Celtic

Pat Bonner hails 'immense' Fraser Forster at Celtic

Shane Callaghan
Fraser Forster of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.
Fraser Forster has arguably been Celtic's biggest player this season.

Scott Brown and Fraser Forster of Celtic celebrate victory with teammates following the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Pat Bonner has praised the 'immense' Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

The big Englishman has been a revelation since re-signing for the Hoops on a season-long loan from Southampton last summer.

His influence was exemplified earlier this month when he saved a Rangers penalty as Celtic won the League Cup 1-0 at Hampden Park.

Bhoys boss Neil Lennon is on record as saying that he would love to keep Forster in Glasgow for the long term [BBC Sport].

And former Celtic keeper Bonner admitted to The Scottish Sun that he's a huge fan of the big man.

 

He said: "He is an immense presence. He doesn’t come out for many crosses given his size, but I think he has really improved his work with his feet.

"Since he’s been down in England, he seems to have learned and got better with that, even if he’s never going to be brilliant at it."

Forster left Celtic in a £10 million deal to join Southampton in 2014 [The Guardian].

And if anything, he's a better and more mature keeper now than he was five-and-a-half years ago.

Having a solid goalkeeper is such a massive thing. It puts the Celtic back four at ease knowing that they have someone so reliable behind them.

And if Lennon can keep him there, in Scotland, then it's a big, big thing going forward.

Fraser Forster of Celtic lifts the Betfred Cup with Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

