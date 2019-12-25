Pat Bonner hails 'immense' Fraser Forster at Celtic

Fraser Forster has arguably been Celtic's biggest player this season.

Pat Bonner has praised the 'immense' Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

The big Englishman has been a revelation since re-signing for the Hoops on a season-long loan from Southampton last summer.

His influence was exemplified earlier this month when he saved a Rangers penalty as Celtic won the League Cup 1-0 at Hampden Park.

Bhoys boss Neil Lennon is on record as saying that he would love to keep Forster in Glasgow for the long term [BBC Sport].

And former Celtic keeper Bonner admitted to The Scottish Sun that he's a huge fan of the big man.

He said: "He is an immense presence. He doesn’t come out for many crosses given his size, but I think he has really improved his work with his feet.

"Since he’s been down in England, he seems to have learned and got better with that, even if he’s never going to be brilliant at it."

Forster left Celtic in a £10 million deal to join Southampton in 2014 [The Guardian].

And if anything, he's a better and more mature keeper now than he was five-and-a-half years ago.

Having a solid goalkeeper is such a massive thing. It puts the Celtic back four at ease knowing that they have someone so reliable behind them.

And if Lennon can keep him there, in Scotland, then it's a big, big thing going forward.