Nicholas hails Bruce and explains what Newcastle need to survive

Newcastle United are well clear of the relegation zone after a good run of results.

Charlie Nicholas wrote on his weekly column on Sky Sports about Steve Bruce's 'extraordinary' work at Newcastle United since the start of the season.

The Magpies have exceeded expectations so far this season. Bruce was barely given a chance by a majority of Newcastle supporters but he has led the side to ninth in the league after 18 games in the Premier League. 10 points above the relegation zone with a little over half of the season left to play, Nicholas feels that the club can confirm their survival with just nine more points.

He said: "How many times do I have to say this about Steve Bruce? They are in a sensational position and are probably just three wins away from safety. Their defence is solid, and it has been extraordinary what he has done here."

Newcastle are currently on 25 points and three more wins will only get them to 34 which is unlikely to cut it for them. Cardiff City went down with 34 points last season and Southampton needed 36 points to survive in the season before that.

However, it can't be argued that Newcastle are in a brilliant position at the moment and a lot of that has been down to Bruce. The boyhood Magpies fan had huge shoes of Rafa Benitez to fill and with how things have gone over the last two months, he deserves a lot more credit than what he actually gets.

With a massive game against Manchester United coming up on Boxing Day, Newcastle have their work cut out for them. However, the Magpies have already tasted a win against the Red Devils this season and after how Watford brushed them aside on Sunday, another three points for Bruce isn't unrealistic at all.