Manuel Pellegrini's year in review as West Ham United boss

Has the Chilean done enough to stay on as Hammers boss?

West Ham United appointing Manuel Pellegrini was a huge surprise to a number of people 20 months ago. A hugely experienced manager who has taken charge of the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City wasn't someone West Ham usually looked at but they got their man and the excitement levels were high.

However, with just three wins in his first 13 Premier League winner, West Ham looked destined for relegation but the former Manchester City boss managed to turn things around. The Hammers finished the season in 10th and the only area where they were lacking was upfront.

West Ham fans' wishes were answered as the club sanctioned a big-money move to sign one of Bundesliga's best players in Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt. The 25-year-old was viewed as the missing piece in the puzzle by many but Pellegrini's man-management has been really poor.

Haller excelled as well as he did for Frankfurt because of the players around him. The Frenchman was joined by Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic in the attack who complimented him brilliantly but he is seen isolated more often than not in a West Ham shirt.

Felipe Anderson and Issa Diop's dip in form hasn't helped Pellegrini's cause either as the Hammers are stuck in 16th place, just four points above the relegation zone. West Ham have won just twice in their last 11 games which is simply not good enough and Pellegrini is now under more pressure than he has ever been.

The Chilean has to sort his side out quickly in the coming days before disaster strikes. The Hammers have a decent run of fixtures in January where they will have opportunities to climb up the table but whether Pellegrini stays in charge until that point is anybody's guess.