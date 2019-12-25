Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool fans react to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain update

Shane Callaghan
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool during a training session on February 12, 2019 in Marbella, Spain.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Liverpool midfielder won't play any part in his side's next two Premier League outings.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their second goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at Anfield on November 05,...

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will play no part in his side's last two games of 2019.

The former Arsenal star, a £40 million signing in 2017 [The Guardian], suffered ankle ligament damage in the FIFA Club World Cup final win over Flamengo this past weekend.

In doing so, Oxlade-Chamberlain has ruled himself out for the rest of the year, missing Premier League games against Leicester City on Boxing Day and the visit of Wolves on Sunday.

Here's how Liverpool fans reacted to the update:

It's worth pointing out that these are the only confirmed games that Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss.

It isn't the time of the year for pessimism but, with the 26-year-old's injury history, one can't help but wonder if he'll be out for a little longer.

The good news is that it's his ankle this time, and not related to the knee problem which saw him miss a full year of football across 2018 and half of 2019.

He's a big player for Jurgen Klopp when fit and the German will hope to have him back as soon as possible.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on November 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch