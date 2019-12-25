Liverpool fans react to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain update

The Liverpool midfielder won't play any part in his side's next two Premier League outings.

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will play no part in his side's last two games of 2019.

The former Arsenal star, a £40 million signing in 2017 [The Guardian], suffered ankle ligament damage in the FIFA Club World Cup final win over Flamengo this past weekend.

In doing so, Oxlade-Chamberlain has ruled himself out for the rest of the year, missing Premier League games against Leicester City on Boxing Day and the visit of Wolves on Sunday.

Here's how Liverpool fans reacted to the update:

That’s Christmas ruined for me then — Natasha.Swales (@natasha_swales) December 24, 2019

Keep fighting Ox, minor setback major comeback — stricky (@strickyfootball) December 24, 2019

How flippin unfair is that ...poor guy — Jacqui Morgan (@JacquiMorganF1) December 24, 2019

Ox get well soon Champ — the Unbearables (@OluwaKoredeSzn) December 24, 2019

Damn them flamingoes — ▫️ ▫️ (@_mikant_) December 24, 2019

Football is ruining OX's hospital career!!! — Ranger ♣♣ (@supreme2cool) December 24, 2019

Get well soon king pic.twitter.com/JfM5F747gm — Jay ❄️⛄️ (@ffsJayy) December 24, 2019

That means we won’t see him playing again for months. IMHO — Rose. (@Poetswifey) December 24, 2019

He has no luck does he!! Hopefully 2020 is better for you @Alex_OxChambo — Phil (@PipRN86) December 24, 2019

He should rest abit.. he will be back stronger — _ (@stermpeed) December 24, 2019

It's worth pointing out that these are the only confirmed games that Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss.

It isn't the time of the year for pessimism but, with the 26-year-old's injury history, one can't help but wonder if he'll be out for a little longer.

The good news is that it's his ankle this time, and not related to the knee problem which saw him miss a full year of football across 2018 and half of 2019.

He's a big player for Jurgen Klopp when fit and the German will hope to have him back as soon as possible.