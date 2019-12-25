Kieran Tierney once praised 'brilliant' striker Arsenal want to sign

Quick links

The former Celtic hitman is being linked with a move to Arsenal.

Moussa Dembele of Celtic celebrates with teammate Kieran Tierney after he scores his team's third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian at...

If rumours are believed, Arsenal are looking at former Celtic hitman Moussa Dembele.

According to Le10 Sport in France, the Gunners have made the Lyon marksman a top priority for the January or summer transfer window.

There is uncertainty surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette's future at Arsenal, and the ex-Celtic man seems to be a potential replacement for one of them.

Dembele has scored 33 goals across all competitions in the 16 months since leaving Parkhead in a £19.7 million deal.

 

He is undeniably one of Europe's most exciting young strikers and Arsenal fans should be excited about potentially signing the 23-year-old - especially after praise from former Celtic team-mate Kieran Tierney.

Tierney played alongside Dembele for a couple of years and in 2018 he said this via The Glasgow Evening Times: "He is brilliant, Moussa.

"I remember one game where I fired a ball up to him and he took it on the chest and made a terrible ball from me look so simple. It actually finished up making me look good.

"Having somebody like that in your team is brilliant."

Creating something out of nothing is a quality that the current Arsenal strikers lack.

Aubameyang is one hell of a goalscorer but he relies heavily on service, while Lacazette is industrious as anything but wouldn't score as many as his partner.

Going by Tierney's comments, Dembele could be a perfect fusion of them both - a prolific marksman and with a capacity to make something out of nothing.

And what a good signing he might be for the Gunners.

