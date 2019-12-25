Kieran Tierney once praised 'brilliant' striker Arsenal want to sign

The former Celtic hitman is being linked with a move to Arsenal.

If rumours are believed, Arsenal are looking at former Celtic hitman Moussa Dembele.

According to Le10 Sport in France, the Gunners have made the Lyon marksman a top priority for the January or summer transfer window.

There is uncertainty surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette's future at Arsenal, and the ex-Celtic man seems to be a potential replacement for one of them.

Dembele has scored 33 goals across all competitions in the 16 months since leaving Parkhead in a £19.7 million deal.

He is undeniably one of Europe's most exciting young strikers and Arsenal fans should be excited about potentially signing the 23-year-old - especially after praise from former Celtic team-mate Kieran Tierney.

Tierney played alongside Dembele for a couple of years and in 2018 he said this via The Glasgow Evening Times: "He is brilliant, Moussa.

"I remember one game where I fired a ball up to him and he took it on the chest and made a terrible ball from me look so simple. It actually finished up making me look good.

"Having somebody like that in your team is brilliant."

Creating something out of nothing is a quality that the current Arsenal strikers lack.

Aubameyang is one hell of a goalscorer but he relies heavily on service, while Lacazette is industrious as anything but wouldn't score as many as his partner.

Going by Tierney's comments, Dembele could be a perfect fusion of them both - a prolific marksman and with a capacity to make something out of nothing.

And what a good signing he might be for the Gunners.