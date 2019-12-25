How to watch Leicester v Liverpool - don't miss the Boxing Day clash on Amazon Prime

Leicester v Liverpool is one of the must-watch matches this Boxing Day but how can fans tune in?

After years of domination from Sky and more recently, BT, fans have a whole new way of watching Premier League football this December.

For the first time ever, Amazon are set to stream 20 Premier League matches live for subscribers to Amazon Prime.

One of the matches that's heading our way is Leicester v Liverpool, a tantalising clash between the top two sides in the Premier League.

The fixture, which could potentially see Liverpool pull further away at the top or Leicester close the gap, will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime. Here's how to watch.

How to watch football on Amazon Prime: Stream Premier League action this December!

How to watch Leicester v Liverpool - you'll need Amazon Prime

Leicester v Liverpool is one of 20 matches that will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video this December.

While Sky and BT have dominated Premier League coverage for years, Amazon have secured the rights to broadcast 20 matches a season until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

In order to watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video, you'll need a subscription to Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime is priced at £7.99 per month of £79 annually and that gives you access to free one-day Amazon delivery, access to Amazon Music as well as Prime Video.

It is worth noting that a 30-day free trial is also available.

What devices can you watch Amazon Prime on?

Amazon Prime Video is available on a whole host of devices.

Arguably the easiest way to use Prime Video is through an Amazon Fire TV Stick or TV Cube which both come with Prime Video pre-installed.

Most smart TVs will have the Amazon Prime Video app already installed or available to install through an app store.

Prime Video is also available through apps on games consoles, mobile phones and computers as well as via an internet browser such as Google Chrome or Firefox.

If Leicester v Liverpool isn't your cup of tea

While Leicester v Liverpool is certainly one of the most eye-catching fixtures on Boxing Day, there are plenty of other games to choose from.

Not only will Amazon's matches be shown live, but full match replays are also available after the initial live broadcast as well as both short and extended highlights.

The full Amazon Prime Premier League selection on Boxing Day and December 27th is as follows:

Boxing Day

12:30 | Tottenham v Brighton

15:00 | Bournemouth v Arsenal

15:00 | Chelsea v Southampton

15:00 | Aston Villa v Norwich

15:00 | Everton v Burnley

15:00 | Sheffield United v Watford

15:00 | Crystal Palace v West Ham

17:30 | Manchester United v Newcastle

20:00 | Leicester v Liverpool

Friday, December 27th

19:45 | Wolves v Manchester City