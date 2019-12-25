Eddie Howe's year in review as Bournemouth boss

Are Bournemouth stagnating under their highly loved manager Eddie Howe?

Bournemouth fans will forever be indebted to what Eddie Howe has done for them over the last eight years. The 42-year-old has led the Cherries into the Premier League where they have looked comfortable more often than not since their first season back.

Howe, like any other manager, has had his rough patches over the years but he has always found a way to get his side out of the hole. However, could this season finally be the one where the competition in the Premier League hurts him dearly?

Bournemouth are currently just four points above the bottom three and their form has been as bad as ever this season. The Cherries have won just twice in their last 12 league games and although they haven't quite been hammered by any side, the results are extremely concerning.

The Cherries have won just 10 out of a possible 36 games since the turn of the year which puts them in 15th place in the annual table. Out of their five first-team summer signings, only Harry Wilson has performed to the standards that Howe would have hoped for and the youngster will most likely return to Liverpool at the end of his loan spell.

Arnaut Danjuma and Philip Billing have only shown glimpses of what they are capable of while injuries haven't helped their cause either. David Brooks, arguably their best player from last season, is yet to feature in the league this term and has been a huge miss.

A few wins around the Christmas period and at the start of next year could quickly push Bournemouth to the top half of the table considering that the gap between themselves and eighth place is just six points. However, if their poor form continues, they could well drop down to the bottom three and once they are there, it will be extremely difficult to get out.

Howe deserves all the credit in the world for his exceptional work with Bournemouth since his appointment. Rumours linking him to top jobs in the Premier League are thoroughly deserved but he might have pushed Bournemouth as high as he possibly could and a change could suit the club as well as himself at the end of this season.