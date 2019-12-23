Celtic-linked Andraz Sporar excels in the same league as Vakoun Bayo

Andraz Sporar has a brilliant goal return but Celtic should look closer.

Celtic's reported interest in Andraz Sporar took a bit of a twist last week.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon said categorically that he was not a target earlier in December, but a few days ago he admitted that he was a player of interest [The Record].

And you can sort of see why.

The Celtic manager is already on record as saying that he wants a new striker in January and the 25-year-old has 41 goals in 41 league games for Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava.

Thing is, this doesn't mean all that much and his goal return should definitely be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Bhoys spent £2.2 million on Vakoun Issouf Bayo last January on the back of his record in the same division.

The big Ivorian striker managed 15 goals across 19 games across all competitions for Dunajska Streda last season, which isn't quite as impressive as Sporar's return, but Celtic should err on the side of caution.

Even when he has been fit, Bayo hasn't set the Scottish Premiership alight in his first year in Glasgow.

Scotland's top flight is clearly a major step-up on the Slovakian league, which means it's impossible to read too much into Sporar's stunning record.

He might well be a huge hit at Celtic if he does join, but the Bhoys' hierarchy would be wise to remember the context behind his goal return in Slovakia.