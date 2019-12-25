Three young Spurs players to watch in 2020, including Japhet Tanganga

Tottenham Hotspur have some promising young players emerging.

Tottenham Hotspur brought through a number of young players under Mauricio Pochettino, and it's now Jose Mourinho's task to continue that work.

Harry Winks, Harry Kane and Oliver Skipp all emerged under Pochettino, whilst Troy Parrott looks set for stardom if given enough playing time.

Mourinho has never really been known for his youth development though, and fans will hope to see him bring through academy players in 2020.

With that in mind, here are three players who could make the step up – and we're leaving out Parrott given that he made his Premier League debut earlier this month and is already a well-known name...

Japhet Tanganga

Defender Tanganga impressed in pre-season, and he has been in Mourinho's squads, including the Champions League clash with Bayern Munich last week. Mourinho even talked up Tanganga in his first Tottenham training session, seemingly viewing him as a major prospect. The 20-year-old will know that Jan Vertonghen could be on the move in 2020, so this coming year may be his chance to shine.

Jamie Bowden

Winks and Skipp made the jump to first-teamers, so why not fellow midfielder Bowden? The 18-year-old signed a new deal last month, tying himself to the club until 2023. Bowden hit a hat-trick against Liverpool earlier this month as he continues to show his potential in the Spurs youth setup, and whilst it may be difficult to break through with Winks and Skipp in the setup, Bowden is a name to keep an eye on in midfield.

Dilan Markanday

With Erik Lamela seemingly injured on a regular basis, finding another right-sided winger to support Lucas Moura would be ideal – especially if Jack Clarke remains out on loan. Markanday has shown promise this season, registering two goals and two assists for Tottenham's Under-23's. Markanday is just 18, but if he continues to shine this season, he's a player Mourinho should be looking at over the next year.