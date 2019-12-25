Three Tottenham Hotspur players who need to improve in 2020

Tottenham Hotspur trio Serge Aurier, Eric Dier and Dele Alli have to step up their game next year.

Serge Aurier

Serge Aurier is not a bad right-back, but the Ivory Coast international does make mistakes and can be quite frustrating at times. True, the 26-year-old has done well in certain matches for Spurs this season, but he does need to add consistency to his game and be better defensively. A strong second half of the season will be key to his long-term future at Tottenham under head coach Jose Mourinho.

Eric Dier

Eric Dier is starting to get into form, but it cannot be denied that the England international defensive midfielder has been below par for a while now. The 25-year-old, who can also operate as a central defender, needs to be better and more consistent, especially under a defensive-minded boss such as Mourinho. The Portuguese is playing the former Sporting Lisbon player in his favoured defensive midfield position, and he has to make the most of it.

Dele Alli

Dele Alli is back in form now and is doing well in the playmaker’s role. The England international is flourishing in the role, and he seems to be enjoying himself. The 23-year-old former Milton Keynes Dons does need to be more consistent, and he has to show that he can improve, having been a bit stagnated since the start of last season. He will reflect on 2019 as a poor year and want to be luckier with injury and show more consistency.