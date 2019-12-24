Your 2019 TV guide for Christmas films across December - BBC, Channel 4, ITV and Channel 5!

There's only one time of the year where you can watch Elf three weekends in a row and laugh out loud at the same slapstick Home Alone humour that you've witnessed a thousand times before. Of course, we are talking about Christmas

For mums, dads, grandmas and grandads, Christmas starts "earlier and earlier every year".

Yet for holiday enthusiasts who love nothing more than curling up on the sofa with comfort foods and feel-good flicks, the festive season couldn't start any sooner.

When it comes to the Freeview TV guide, it's the first weekend of December when Christmas officially kicks in, as Christmas movies enter the game on Saturday and Sunday before smothering the TV schedule for the remaining few weeks.

Here's a definitive - and constantly updated - list of Christmas films on TV this year from the BBC to Channel 4 and covering every day from December 1st to Christmas Day, Boxing Day and beyond.

GAMING: How to take out five people in Mario Kart winter

Saturday, December 14th -

8:50 am: A Royal Winter (E4)

Christmas romance starring Merritt Patterson and Jack Donnelly.

1:10 pm: Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey? (Five Star)

Not as good as the original Nativity. Or Nativity 2. But hey, it still features Mr Poppy.

3:55 pm: The Goonies (Channel 5)

The 1985 classic children's adventure that every parent around country will be sitting down to smother themselves in nostalgia.

4:05 pm: A Christmas Carol (ITV2)

Another version of the Charles Dickens novel, this time in motion-captured animation with Jim Carrey's voice.

⭐️ 5:30 pm: Nativity! (BBC 2)

Few Christmas films are original these days yet Martin Freeman's 2009 comedy school drama ticks all the right boxes.

Sunday, December 15th -

8:25 am: Christmas Encore (E4)

Warm-hearted and ooey-gooey Christmas romance

3:35 pm: The Santa Claus 2 (ITV2)

Comedy sequel with Tim Allen.

4:15 pm: Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger! (BBC 2)

David Tennant returns for plenty of childish antics in another Christmas school play.

⭐️ 6:10 pm: Elf (ITV)

Will Ferrell plays New York's lost holiday Elf is one of the greatest ever Xmas flicks.

⭐️ 7:25 pm: The Nightmare Before Christmas (ITV2)

Action-packed Christmas animation with a delightful halloween spin and endless colour and fun from director Henry Selick.

Saturday, December 21st

⭐️ 1 pm: The Goonies (Channel 5)

The 1985 classic children's adventure that every parent around country will be sitting down to smother themselves in nostalgia.

2.30 pm: Jack Frost (ITV2)

A 1998 family adventure with Michael Keaton.

3.10 pm: Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Channel 5)

This is the original 1951 version and while it may not be for everyone it's renown as a must-watch movie.

6.25 pm: Four Christmases (ITV2)

Vince Vaughan is his usual charming self in this Chritmas romcom that also stars Reese Witherspoon.

⭐️ 8.10 pm: The Holiday (ITV2)

No Christmas film says romance like The Holiday, where Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz exchange houses over the festive season.

Sunday, December 22nd

5.10 pm: Elf (ITV2)

Santa!? I know him... I know him!

9.00 pm: Love Actually (ITV2)

Although a comedy, Love Actually may put you in tears at time with it's clever storytelling and various outlooks on love.

Christmas Eve (December 24th)

11:25 am: A Christmas Carol (Channel 4)

This is the original 1984 taken from Charles Dickens's classic.

2:05 pm: The Snowman (Channel 4) Another classic Christmas story and Channel 4's most celebrated animation. On Christmas Eve a young boy decides to make a snowman which soon comes to life and whisks him off to the North Pole to meet a very important person.

⭐️ 12:40 pm: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (ITV2)

Jim Carrey stars as the green Grinch alongside Max the dog and all the Whos of Whoville.

⭐️ 3 pm: Frozen (BBC 1)

Kids across the country will be screaming in delight when they see this gem on the TV schedule. It's time to build a snowman!

2:35 pm: The Snowman and the Snowdog (Channel 4)

Animated sequel toThe Snowman. Billy builds a snowman and a snowdog where they fly over London and onwards to the North Pole, joining snowmen and snowwomen from around the world.

5:15 pm: Elf (ITV2)

Will Ferrell plays New York's lost holiday Elf is one of the greatest ever Xmas flicks.

⭐️ 5:30 pm: Home Alone (Channel 4)

Yes, MacAulay Culkin is back for Christmas 2019 and bringing the Wet Bandit Gang down with them!

6.15 pm: Four Christmases (ITV2)

Vince Vaughan is his usual charming self in this Chritmas romcom that also stars Reese Witherspoon.

8 pm: The Holiday (ITV2)

No Christmas film says romance like The Holiday, where Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz exchange houses over the festive season.

Christmas Day (December 25th)

6:00 am: Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (E4)

If the little ones are already up and have ripped open all of their presents then this should keep them occupied... for 30 minutes.

⭐️ 7:15 am: Rise of the Guardians (BBC 2)

The perfect Christmas morning watch for the entire family featuring not just Santa Claus but the Easter Bunny, too!

⭐️ 9:05 am: The Snowman (Channel 4) Another classic Christmas story and Channel 4's most celebrated animation. On Christmas Eve a young boy decides to make a snowman which soon comes to life and whisks him off to the North Pole to meet a very important person.

9:40 am: The Snowman and the Snowdog (Channel 4)

Animated sequel toThe Snowman. Billy builds a snowman and a snowdog where they fly over London and onwards to the North Pole, joining snowmen and snowwomen from around the world.

2 pm: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (ITV2)

Jim Carrey stars as the green Grinch alongside Max the dog and all the Whos of Whoville.

4.10 pm: Elf (ITV2)

Prepare for a sweet journey running off nothing more than candy, candy corns, candy cane and syrup.

⭐️ 5:30 pm: Home Alone 2 (Channel 4)

Kevin is lost in New York and to make matters worse he even bumps into Donald Trump!