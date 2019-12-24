Who is the voice of the tiger? Inside The Tiger Who Came to Tea on Channel 4!

It wouldn't be Christmas without everyone gathering round the telly to watch a classic. And this year, there's a new movie to add to the collection of favourites.

Channel 4 have teamed up with the production company behind The Snowman and We’re Going on a Bear Hunt to make an animated version of Judith Kerr's The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

Originally released in 1968, the novel focusses on young Sophie, who - as the title might suggest - invites a tiger in for tea.

But just who voices the tiger in the twenty-first century update?

Let's take a look at the Oscar-winning cast in detail here...

What is The Tiger Who Came to Tea about?

The classic children's book is about a young girl named Sophie and her mother, and their morning which gets interrupted by a rather hungry and demanding anthropomorphised tiger.

The beloved tale was written by Judith Kerr and has been adapted into a stage play with accompanying music.

This is the first television adaptation of The Tiger Who Came to Tea to hit our screens. It will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve at 7.30 pm and be available to watch on 4oD after broadcast.

Who voices the tiger?

Providing the voice of the regal and less-than fearsome tiger is David Oyelowo.

The 43-year-old actor is most well known for portraying Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma (2014), a performance which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

Besides Selma, David has also starred in The Butler, Nightingale and the 2018 TV adaptation of Les Miserables.

Meet The Tiger Who Came to Tea cast

The actors providing the voices for the other characters are some of the best around, so it's no surprise this reboot is going to become an instant classic in its own right.

Here is the full cast...

- Tamsin Greig as Mummy

- Benedict Cumberbatch as Daddy

- Clara Ross as Sophie

- Paul Whitehouse as Milkman

- David Walliams as the narrator

