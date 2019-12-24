Where was The Holiday filmed? Exploring the locations of Nancy Meyers' Christmas classic

Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, Kate Winslet... what more could you want?

It's an essential watch over the festive period, but where was The Holiday filmed?

Everybody has a go-to Christmas film, but if you're anything like us, just one won't cut it! Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year: the food, the presents, spending time with family, friends... the films!

Personally, we wouldn't be able to reach Boxing Day without having watched Elf, It's a Wonderful Life and Home Alone in December. Of course, The Holiday would make that list too.

Christmas films don't have to be all about Santa and what have you. Sometimes you want to kick back and lose yourself in something like Nancy Meyers' 2006 rom-com, which is a near-perfect festive film without going too heavy on the seasonal stuff.

Is The Holiday on TV?

It sure is!

The Holiday will screen on ITV2 at 8 pm on Tuesday, December 24th 2019.

Across ITV and ITV2, there are some great films to dig into this Christmas Eve, including Elf, Four Christmases, Santa Claus - The Movie and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

However, we're not here to talk about those. We're here to talk about The Holiday... so, where was it filmed?

Where was The Holiday filmed?

As highlighted by IMDb, here are a number of locations where The Holiday was filmed:

- Shere, Surrey, England, UK (village)

- 1883 Orlando Road, San Marino, California, USA (exterior: Amanda's house)

- Godalming, Surrey, England, UK (village and railway station)

- Wonersh, Guildford, Surrey, England, UK

- Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, England, UK (exterior: Restaurant where Amanda and Graham had lunch)

- Greystone Park & Mansion - 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, California, USA (interior: Restaurant where Amanda and Graham had lunch)

- The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens - 1151 Oxford Rd, San Marino, California, USA

- Sony Pictures Studios - 10202 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City, California, USA (interiors: Amanda's and Iris' homes)

- Great Wolford, Worcestershire, England, UK (road scenes)

- Queen's Walk, South Bank, Lambeth, London, England, UK

- Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, USA

Is it even Christmas if you don’t watch the holiday? Favourite film. ❤️ — Hayley Gallagher (@HayleyG_x) December 23, 2019

The Holiday invades Twitter

Over the month, people have been returning to the film to get in the Christmas spirit.

Check out some tweets celebrating the film below:

Only when I see Jude Laws face in the film ‘The Holiday’ will it be Christmas. Don’t @ me. — James Botterill (@JimmyBotts) December 23, 2019

The holiday. One of the greatest Christmas films ever. Christmas has officially started!!! ⭐️ — Katherine Frost (@KatherineF1) December 23, 2019

The Holiday is one of my fave Christmas movies. I think it’s underrated. Hans Zimmer wrote the score for this film, y’all! Also, Jude Law. — Jessica T. Baby (@Bama_Jess) December 24, 2019

Honestly, I don't think I'll ever find a Christmas film that I love more than The Holiday — Meg. (@MiddleEarthMeg) December 23, 2019

