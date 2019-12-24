Where was Drake's 'War' filmed? Rapper hits the slopes in new snowy music video

As a Christmas surprise to all his fans, Drake dropped a new music video to round off what has been another stellar year in his career.

On December 23rd, Drake released a rather snowy and appropriately festive music video for 'War'. The track is off Drake's El Kuumba tape, which he recently released to Soundcloud.

And while lots of the lyrical content has got fans excited, many have been smitten by the snowy scenes in the music video.

So, where did Drake film the 'War' video? Prepare for some serious ski envy with this alpine scene!

Drake releases 'War'

Drake surprised his fans by rounding off his year with a rather unusual project.

Teaming up with his manager - and the co-founder of OVO Sound - Olivr El-Khatib, the duo released a mixtape called El Kuumba to Soundcloud.

The tape features tracks by a variety of artists, but with Drake as the star and heavy-hitter.

Out of all the tracks, fans were drawn to 'War' as Drake vocally addresses - and squashes - his beef with fellow Canadian artist, The Weeknd. On the track, Drake says: "We just had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can’t split up."

So it's peacetime this Christmas for Drake and The Weeknd!

Where was 'War' filmed?

Although the title may suggest something far from festive, 'War' sees Drake, his manager and a group of their friends head to the ski slopes. snowboarding, skiing and all the like.

Although unconfirmed, fans on Twitter have speculated that the video was filmed in Letterkenny, Canada.

It wouldn't be a surprise that Drake shot the video in Canada, particularly as he was seen on his Instagram back home in early December, when it was rumoured the music video was being shot.

Drake grew up in Toronto, and it was also rumoured that he was seen shooting 'War' in the Toronto area. So, there's always a chance when he wasn't caught on the slopes in the video, he was captured in the capital.

