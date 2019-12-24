Quick links

West Ham fans react after hearing Jarrod Bowen rumour

West Ham fans at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham Utd at White Hart Lane Stadium, London England on 27 April 2019.
West Ham United are being linked with Jarrod Bowen.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley on December 13, 2019 in...

West Ham United may be in the market for new signings come January, and a number of positions may be on the radar.

A new goalkeeper is likely to arrive, whilst central midfield options and even a right back and a striker could be wanted by Manuel Pellegrini.

Still, a winger has been linked, as The Sun claim that West Ham are joining the race to sign Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen in January.

 

Bowen, 23, has hit 15 goals and five assists in the Championship this season, continuing to prove that he is one of the most dangerous players in the second tier.

The winger also racked up 22 goals last season and 14 goals in the 2017-18 season, and has now shown without doubt that he is ready for a step up from the Championship.

A host of other Premier League clubs are thought to be keen, such as Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur, but West Ham now allegedly want to make their own move.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley on December 13, 2019 in London, England.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to react, suggesting that a winger is the last thing West Ham need, with the likes of Felipe Anderson, Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio already at the club.

Others just think West Ham will wait too long and allow another club to nip and sign Bowen, with some really hoping that the rumours are true and that he could head down to the London Stadium next month.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
