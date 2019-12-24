West Ham fans react after hearing Jarrod Bowen rumour

West Ham United are being linked with Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham United may be in the market for new signings come January, and a number of positions may be on the radar.

A new goalkeeper is likely to arrive, whilst central midfield options and even a right back and a striker could be wanted by Manuel Pellegrini.

Still, a winger has been linked, as The Sun claim that West Ham are joining the race to sign Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen in January.

Bowen, 23, has hit 15 goals and five assists in the Championship this season, continuing to prove that he is one of the most dangerous players in the second tier.

The winger also racked up 22 goals last season and 14 goals in the 2017-18 season, and has now shown without doubt that he is ready for a step up from the Championship.

A host of other Premier League clubs are thought to be keen, such as Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur, but West Ham now allegedly want to make their own move.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to react, suggesting that a winger is the last thing West Ham need, with the likes of Felipe Anderson, Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio already at the club.

Others just think West Ham will wait too long and allow another club to nip and sign Bowen, with some really hoping that the rumours are true and that he could head down to the London Stadium next month.

Please be true — (@Callumfitzer_) December 22, 2019

Yeah.... another winger... Top of the list of requirements... — Brendon Church (@brendontschurch) December 22, 2019

Just what we need , another winger ...... what about a decent CDM !!!! Ffs — CoachDazza (@DRS_Engineering) December 22, 2019

Get it Done. A Natural Goal Scorer.... — Ⓟⓗⓘⓛⓘⓟ 父 Ⓦⓘⓛⓚⓘⓝⓢⓞⓝ 父 (@PW57WHU) December 22, 2019

Another winger we can destroy, probably want him to play deep defensive fullback then moan he’s not getting any crosses in for Haller & Antonio — Bob austin (@bobaustin65) December 22, 2019

Yeah, because we really need another winger. Number one priority! — Paul Knight (@pauljk75) December 23, 2019

By the time we weigh it up hell be hone but at least we weighed it up — david irish (@Countd69WHUFC) December 22, 2019

Dont get ur hopes up Leicester sign him up cause they dont take ages to dicide — barrie senior (@barritelli) December 23, 2019

We don't need any wingers. Our problems are elsewhere. — Juho Luomala (@Lomax_FI) December 23, 2019

We have a squadron of wingers.......why cant we look to buy in other areas? — || (@WHUFC_USA_2008) December 23, 2019

Give them snodgrass plus 10 mil — Connor United (@cotdaboss) December 23, 2019

Rate him — Brad WHUFC (@BradHellyer1) December 23, 2019

This signing would be far too smart for us! — Giesen (@Giesen12) December 23, 2019

Go for it, mistakes been made not spending in summer, let’s put it right — Duncan Smith (@duncsmith58) December 22, 2019

Simply nothing to weight up & his worth is whatever Hull say it is & with them likely to sell for as little as 20m he represents far more value than Yarmo did on much less wages. Additionally the goal threat is greater with him & an eye for a pass!! — Mike Hare (@mhare641) December 22, 2019