Tottenham fans react after hearing Layvin Kurzawa rumour

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Layvin Kurzawa.

Tottenham may not be too busy in the January market, with Jose Mourinho still weighing up his squad, but some targets may still be on the radar.

Left back is one area Spurs may look to target in 2020, with some lingering issues in that area of the pitch as Ryan Sessegnon is currently viewed as a winger.

Danny Rose's future is unclear, Ben Davies is injured and Jan Vertonghen is not only more at home at centre back, but is out of contract next summer.

Targeting a natural left back wouldn't be a shock, and Foot Mercato claimed last week that Spurs have now started talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa.

West Ham United and Manchester United are also thought to be keen, with Kurzawa seemingly ready to leave PSG when his contract expires next summer.

The 27-year-old was once billed as a star of the future with Monaco, but he hasn't really fulfilled his potential despite earning 12 caps for France.

Spurs fans have now been taking to Twitter to react, suggesting that they're 'scared' about a move for Kurzawa because they feel he is 'so bad'.

Others just really don't want Spurs to move for yet another Paris Saint-Germain player after Serge Aurier and Lucas Moura, even feeling he is 'trash' and 'the worst player of PSG'.

NO ITS THE WORST PLAYER OF PSG — Felix (@pronoticswinner) December 19, 2019

It's like we're here to pick up their trash — H U Khan (@Huk06) December 19, 2019

Left footed aurier — Ben Docherty (@IamBenDoc) December 19, 2019

The french Danny Rose. Sounds more like a Levy-deal than a Mourinho-deal..... I'm scared. — Ladnum Rah (@Ladnum_Rah) December 19, 2019

He’s so bad — Ells Boone (@Ells_COYS) December 19, 2019

nonononono — Hal (@HLDSpurs) December 19, 2019

Did we not learn from the last troubled full back we got from them — yid (@yidoo90) December 19, 2019

Aurier part 2 — Ishaq (@IshaqThfc) December 19, 2019

Not sure I trust PSG full backs any more. — Daniel Rotryng (@DRotryng) December 19, 2019