Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham fans baffled by club decision to appeal Heung-Min Son's red card

Amir Mir
Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur walks from the pitch past Manager Jose Mourinho after being sent off during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have fallen further behind the Champions League places following their defeat to Chelsea over the weekend.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur is shown a red card by Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December...

Tottenham fans have been left stunned and baffled by the club deciding to appeal Heung-Min Son's red card, as reported by BBC Sport.

Son was sent off during Tottenham's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday for seemingly pushing his studs towards Antonio Rudiger following a challenge. 

 

Referee Anthony Taylor referred to VAR when the incident occurred, as the officials behind the monitor decided that the Tottenham man was deserving of a straight red. 

But many Spurs fans have been left surprised that the club have decided to appeal Son's ban, as they cannot understand why they would do that. 

The Tottenham faithful feel that the club will just make matters worse as they think the correct decision was made on the day. 

Scoreboard confirming that VAR review for Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur's Red Card during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur...

Given that VAR had looked at the incident and then decided to send off the Spurs player, it will be pretty difficult for the club to overturn the decision. 

Spurs host Brighton on Boxing Day and if Son is missing then it'll perhaps mean someone like Christian Eriksen might earn a rare start under Mourinho. 

Either way, Tottenham's decision to try and overturn Son's red card hasn't gone down well with the Spurs faithful.  

Here is a selection of Spurs fans on Twitter reacting to news that the club have appealed Son's red card: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch