Tottenham fans baffled by club decision to appeal Heung-Min Son's red card

Tottenham Hotspur have fallen further behind the Champions League places following their defeat to Chelsea over the weekend.

Tottenham fans have been left stunned and baffled by the club deciding to appeal Heung-Min Son's red card, as reported by BBC Sport.

Son was sent off during Tottenham's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday for seemingly pushing his studs towards Antonio Rudiger following a challenge.

Referee Anthony Taylor referred to VAR when the incident occurred, as the officials behind the monitor decided that the Tottenham man was deserving of a straight red.

But many Spurs fans have been left surprised that the club have decided to appeal Son's ban, as they cannot understand why they would do that.

The Tottenham faithful feel that the club will just make matters worse as they think the correct decision was made on the day.

Given that VAR had looked at the incident and then decided to send off the Spurs player, it will be pretty difficult for the club to overturn the decision.

Spurs host Brighton on Boxing Day and if Son is missing then it'll perhaps mean someone like Christian Eriksen might earn a rare start under Mourinho.

Either way, Tottenham's decision to try and overturn Son's red card hasn't gone down well with the Spurs faithful.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans on Twitter reacting to news that the club have appealed Son's red card:

How pathetic. More chance they increase the ban — Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) December 23, 2019

No point tbh. Time to try someone else.

Aurier needs to get injured or sent off to try another player in that position as well. Then, Dier followed by Sissoko. — Adjoh (@TheAdjoh) December 23, 2019

Wow, surprised at that.



I mean it's a red all day. 0% that'll be rescinded. — Harry Taylor - Bye bye Corbyn! (@harrytaylor1991) December 23, 2019

Be better off updating his tactics. It's a red in modern football, just another diversion we don't need. — IKnowAlanGilzean (@IKnoAlanGilzean) December 23, 2019

Why ?



Petulant AF...



Kicked out and made contact, however minimal...



Waste of an appeal tbf — Jimmy McNeil (@jimmymac0110) December 23, 2019

Pathetic ...... I want to appeal Serge Error-ier getting picked in the first 11 every game !!! #COYS #THFC — Jason OBrien (@beeojay) December 23, 2019

Inviting an increased ban. Makes as much sense as appealing the penalty against Gazza. — Stephen 48% Proof (@USAP09) December 23, 2019

Poinless - need to sit the lad down and talk things through with him. Can't keep this anger going. Watford last year, that late tackle on Gomes and now this one. Keeps happening. — Phil (@oasispj38) December 23, 2019

its a red card end of! Whether he made contact or not, intent was there! 3 game ban! Son needs to control his frustrations! — Mike MBI (@MikeLavery69) December 23, 2019

There's no way this gets overturned. It would be admitting VAR got it wrong, totally pointless.... — Dan (@ElCapitain82) December 23, 2019

Waste of time!!! how about concentrating on putting two passes together against a top team — John Hayes (@Johnnyhayes18) December 23, 2019