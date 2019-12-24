Quick links

Tottenham fans are not impressed with reported transfer interest in midfielder

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho faces some big decisions in what players he targets for Tottenham Hotspur next month and in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are not keen on the club potentially wanting to sign Flamengo midfielder Gerson when the transfer window re-opens next month. 

90min have claimed that Spurs boss, Jose Mourinho, has backed the push to sign Gerson after being made aware of the 22-year-old during his struggles with Italian side Roma. 

 

It is said that Spurs plan to secure Gerson's signature for January and are happy for him to stay at Flamengo until the summer of 2020. 

Given Gerson's struggles in Italy, Spurs fans have expressed their worry about the club potentially pushing a deal for the youngster. 

The 22-year-old came up against Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup, so he would have got a taste of what it is like at coming up against one of England's best. 

Mourinho is still getting comfortable in his new surroundings and he won't really have a clearly understanding of what player or what type of players he needs from the market. 

Whilst Gerson has experienced European football and is now doing well in Brazil, there is that doubt in signing the player, who would add depth to Tottenham's midfield, but would he add quality?

Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele have been the players used in the more deeper roles in the middle of the park by Mourinho. But which one of those players he is still keen to keep next summer remains to be seen. 

Nonetheless, here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to reports linking them with Gerson: 

