Tony Cascarino urges Everton to sign Raul Jimenez and Danny Ings

Everton fans will be hoping that Carlo Ancelotti will be able to attract some big-name players to Goodison Park.

TalkSport pundit Tony Cascarino has urged Everton to secure the signatures of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and Southampton's in-form forward, Danny Ings.

Given that Carlo Ancelotti has walked through the doors at Goodison Park, many Everton fans will be hoping he can use his powers to try and entice some big-name players to the club.

Whilst Ings wouldn't be considered as that star-studded player, he is producing the goods for a struggling Saints side, and even though he couldn't get going at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp absolutely loved him as a player and a person.

After a number of serious injuries at Anfield, Ings opted to join his boyhood club, Southampton, initially on-loan before making the move permanent. Upon his departure, Klopp shared nothing but a glowing report on the striker, as quoted by The Express.

Speaking to Weekend Sports Breakfast on TalkSport (22/12/19 at 6:30 am), former Republic of Ireland international, Cascarino, was adamant that Jimenez and Ings are the players for Everton.

"I'd be trying to get Raul Jimenez out of Wolves," Cascarino told TalkSport. "You never know until you try. If they are going to pay big fees. I think he is ready to play for a big club. I'm not saying [Everton are a bigger club than Wolves].

"They have spent a lot of money and they have been very brave in the market. I do think they [Wolves] are not going to be a top-four team. I think Raul Jimenez is ready to be a top-four player in the Champions League. And that's the type of club that will get him.

"I mentioned Raul Jimenez for Everton and I would so be tempted to snatch another one away. I would try to get Danny Ings at Southampton - He has been terrific, he has had two bad injuries and he has come through it like Callum Wilson has done. He has got an amazing attitude and an ability to get goals in close to predator type goals. From six and ten yards out."

Despite Wolves fixture list adding up week by week because of their Europa League commitments, one thing that isn't stopping is the top-quality performances of Jimenez.

Over the course of the campaign so far, Jimenez has played 29 games for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, in the Premier League and the Europa League. And during that period, he has netted an impressive 16 goals and supplied eight assists along the way [transfermarkt].

His assists tally is impressive in itself because it showcases that he's not just about the goals, but he is a proper team player and one of the best and most underrated players outside of the Premier League's top-six.