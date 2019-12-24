The Witcher: Henry Cavill settles Xbox or PlayStation debate once and for all

Henry Cavill finally settled the debate between Xbox and PlayStation in an interview to promote Netflix's The Witcher.

The Witcher is now available to watch in its entirety on Netflix and the adaptation of a video game of a set of novels has already become one of the highest rated series on IMDB with many people stereotypically comparing it to Game Of Thrones. While promoting the much-anticipated series, Henry Cavill was asked whether he plays PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, with his ultimate answer being a major swerve that not many people would have anticipated.

Although Henry Cavill has previously spoken about his admiration for video games in the past, The Witcher has truly emphasised his 'surprising' enthusiasm for the industry. And it's this adoration for video games that has truly enamoured him with fans of the novels and CD Projekt RED instalments as it's made him relatable.

However, while you all certainly know by now that the former Superman is a gamer, you won't know how much of a 'gaming nerd' he is until knowing his response to the forever asked question: Xbox or PlayStation?

Henry Cavill answers Xbox or PlayStation

During an interview with NME about The Witcher, Henry Cavill was asked whether he plays Xbox or PlayStation.

Henry Cavill responded to the Xbox or PlayStation query by proudly admitting that he instead plays PC. As you can imagine, this has caused a lot of gamers and master race specialists around the world to swoon even more over the chiselled hunk.

In a different interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Cavill also revealed how his "Gaming Man Cave" is instead a modest set-up of just a desk and computer in the corner of his very small living room.

He also revealed that he largely plays Total War as well as World Of Warcraft and Overwatch when able to.

You can watch the interview by clicking here, just don't be triggered by the bemused presenter who is of the outdated mind-set that only people in sweats with chips enjoy video games.

Bless you Henry Cavill. Bless you. — N I N N O (@_NinnoRodriguez) December 22, 2019

"PC Master Race God"

A lot of people on Twitter have reacted with extreme adoration for Henry Cavill over his professed love for PC gaming.

When Henry Cavill basically answered "PC" on being asked whether he plays Xbox or Playstation... The PC Master Race found a symbol they can stand behind... pic.twitter.com/9bzZFoTfdj — Kevin Sebastian (@NoxVoyager) December 23, 2019

I stan Henry Cavill. https://t.co/8SH0gDouA7 — Netrunner Nafees (@Deep_Diver_0) December 22, 2019

The white wolf is part of the master race pic.twitter.com/Gn7w4gRyKV — MO HoHo BOO / Ryu ➡️↘️➡️➕❄️ (@MOHAMMEDFI10) December 23, 2019

I officially have a crush on Henry Cavill and it’s solely because of the interview where the dude asked “XBOX or PlayStation” and he replied “PC”. — ✨MollsisBored✨ Jamaica (@MollsisBored) December 23, 2019