Steve Bruce praises the impact Andy Carroll has had on Newcastle United

Andy Carroll returned to Newcastle United in the summer on a free transfer.

Steve Bruce has shared how the Newcastle players are looking to Andy Carroll as 'an example of how to be' in training as the striker was praised for the impact he has had on the club.

Carroll returned to Newcastle in the summer, as he penned a one-year contract with his boyhood club in a bid to get his injury-hit career back on track.

Slowly but surely the target man has been earning more game time for Newcastle - he has started three of Newcastle's last four games.

Ahead of Newcastle's Boxing Day showdown with Manchester United, Bruce, as posted by the club's official Twitter account, was nothing but praiseful of the player.

"His impact has been huge," Bruce said. "Once he started training, what a lift he gave to everyone. People are looking to him as an example of how to be… He’s not going to shirk anything, and he leads from the front."

One thing that is eluding Carroll, at this moment in time, is him finding the back of the net. In 11 games, and three starts, for Newcastle in the Premier League, he has provided two assists, but he is yet to score in his second stint for the club.

As Carroll adds more minutes to his legs, gets sharper by the day and the confidence grows, that goal will seemingly come for the 30-year-old.

During the period Carroll hasn't been scoring, he has still been a threat for Newcastle with his off-the-ball work, and even at times, his ability to showcase his crossing ability on the flanks.