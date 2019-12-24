Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Steve Bruce admits Newcastle player has lost his confidence

John Verrall
Joelinton of Newcastle United (9) arrives for the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on November 30, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United striker Joelinton still only has one goal to his name since joining.

Steve Bruce, manager of Newcastle United and Manager of Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James's Park,...

Steve Bruce has admitted to the Chronicle that Newcastle United striker Joelinton has lost his confidence after his poor start at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle broke their record transfer fee to bring Joelinton to Tyneside over the summer, but the Brazilian has just one goal to his name all season.

Joelinton has found it hugely difficult to find the back of the net, with the Newcastle forward even having to play on the wing in recent weeks.

Andy Carroll seems to have become Newcastle’s main striker in recent weeks.

 

And Bruce admits that Joelinton’s confidence has been dented by his struggles.

“He’s come with all the big signing stuff and the number nine shirt,” Bruce said. “At the minute, he’s a little bit short of confidence but he has to stay with it. We know there’s a good player in there. I’m convinced he’ll be okay.”

John Egan of Sheffield United in action with Joelinton of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 05,...

Despite Joelinton having a difficult time, Newcastle have been in excellent form in recent weeks.

Newcastle have climbed up to ninth place in the Premier League table, with Bruce finding a system which seems to suit his squad.

Newcastle are next in action on Boxing Day, when they take on Manchester United, who they are currently level on points with.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch