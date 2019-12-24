Steve Bruce admits Newcastle player has lost his confidence

Newcastle United striker Joelinton still only has one goal to his name since joining.

Steve Bruce has admitted to the Chronicle that Newcastle United striker Joelinton has lost his confidence after his poor start at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle broke their record transfer fee to bring Joelinton to Tyneside over the summer, but the Brazilian has just one goal to his name all season.

Joelinton has found it hugely difficult to find the back of the net, with the Newcastle forward even having to play on the wing in recent weeks.

Andy Carroll seems to have become Newcastle’s main striker in recent weeks.

And Bruce admits that Joelinton’s confidence has been dented by his struggles.

“He’s come with all the big signing stuff and the number nine shirt,” Bruce said. “At the minute, he’s a little bit short of confidence but he has to stay with it. We know there’s a good player in there. I’m convinced he’ll be okay.”

Despite Joelinton having a difficult time, Newcastle have been in excellent form in recent weeks.

Newcastle have climbed up to ninth place in the Premier League table, with Bruce finding a system which seems to suit his squad.

Newcastle are next in action on Boxing Day, when they take on Manchester United, who they are currently level on points with.