Some Celtic fans urge Bhoys to go for £4m star as English sides reportedly circle

Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove is said to have been watched by scouts from south of the border against Celtic on Saturday.

Some Celtic fans have had their attentions piqued by reports linking Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove with several English sides, including Leeds United.

The Scottish Sun claims Leeds scouts were among those present at Celtic Park on Saturday to watch Cosgrove in action against the Bhoys.

And the striker duly delivered, scoring Aberdeen's equalising goal before souring his afternoon with a straight red card after Celtic had restored their lead in the second half.

But despite his indiscretion, Cosgrove appears to have made a positive impression on several Celtic supporters.

This is what they're saying on Twitter about the rumoured Leeds target...

I'd have him over Rhodes that's for sure, 20 goals this season for Cosgrove, still young and would learn plenty at Celtic Park, score plenty too with better quality of player around him too in my opinion. — Omar Rafiq-Forster (@OmarRafiq14) December 23, 2019

Would be a good signing. — Bubbles No1 CSC (@AjerNaw) December 23, 2019

Who'd take a punt on Cosgrove in January. I think he'd score for fun in this Celtic team. — Steven M Frimpong (@StevieMQuinn03) December 23, 2019

Id prefer Cosgrove over Rhodes.



Cosgrove has been bang in form this season, Offers something different to Edouard and is good in the air. — Belfast Bhoy (@BxlfastBhoy) December 23, 2019

Bruno - hope so

Rhodes - no for me

Sporar - not sure

Victor - had his time not needed



I wouldn’t mind us going for Cosgrove or Dykes or Moult as cover up front — 3rdFrame (@The3rdFrame) December 24, 2019

TW in:



Fabricio Bruno √

Jordan Rhodes fakenews ×

Andraz Sporar √

Victor Wanyama √

David Turnbull √

Sam Cosgrove √

Filip Benković √



TW out:



SS √

Gordon √

Miller √

Hendry √

Daniel √

Kouassi √

Kundai Benyu √

Ralston √

Bayo √ — Zlatan Ibrahamovic CSC™©® (@DBestseventy2) December 24, 2019

Jordan Rhodes ???? Give us a break Celtic we want quality players ffs. Rather have Sam Cosgrove. — Bubbles No1 CSC (@AjerNaw) December 23, 2019

Get #cosgrove signed in January, said it for ages #HH — D I R T Y_D E R R Y (@pauljgibb83) December 21, 2019

Sign Cosgrove & Declan Gallagher — William Milligan (@DubaiHoops) December 23, 2019

Sign Cosgrove.

Tell Jullien he can Captain us to 11 in a row if he renews his contract! https://t.co/yR9HKpiGRw — Aye McClane | 10 of 10 (@ayemcclane) December 21, 2019

Cosgrove's goal was his 20th in 26 games in all competitions this season and The Sun reported earlier in the campaign that it could take £4 million to prise him from Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old, who was born around an hour from Leeds in Beverley, East Yorkshire, would follow in the footsteps of Ryan Christie and Jonny Hayes were he to leave Aberdeen for Celtic.