Some Celtic fans urge Bhoys to go for £4m star as English sides reportedly circle

A fan is seen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove is said to have been watched by scouts from south of the border against Celtic on Saturday.

Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal of the game making it 2-0 during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee at Pittodrie Stadium on...

Some Celtic fans have had their attentions piqued by reports linking Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove with several English sides, including Leeds United.

The Scottish Sun claims Leeds scouts were among those present at Celtic Park on Saturday to watch Cosgrove in action against the Bhoys.

 

And the striker duly delivered, scoring Aberdeen's equalising goal before souring his afternoon with a straight red card after Celtic had restored their lead in the second half.

But despite his indiscretion, Cosgrove appears to have made a positive impression on several Celtic supporters.

This is what they're saying on Twitter about the rumoured Leeds target...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cosgrove's goal was his 20th in 26 games in all competitions this season and The Sun reported earlier in the campaign that it could take £4 million to prise him from Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old, who was born around an hour from Leeds in Beverley, East Yorkshire, would follow in the footsteps of Ryan Christie and Jonny Hayes were he to leave Aberdeen for Celtic.

