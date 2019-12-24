Quick links

Some Celtic fans are losing hope of January deal after another club reportedly bid

Aiden Cusick
A Celtic fan is seen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Filip Benkovic starred on loan for Celtic last season.

Filip Benkovic of Celtic celebrates with the team as they win the league during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Heart of Midlothian FC at Celtic Park on May...

Some Celtic fans are losing hope of a Parkhead return for Filip Benkovic in January.

Benkovic spent last season on loan to Celtic from Leicester City and helped the Bhoys to win a domestic treble.

 

But the Croatian has yet to feature for Leicester's first-team, despite being managed by the man who brought him to Celtic, Brendan Rodgers.

The Bhoys have since splashed out to sign Christopher Jullien as Benkovic's successor and the Frenchman has proved a big hit alongside Kristoffer Ajer at the heart of Neil Lennon's defence.

Christopher Jullien of Celtic scorer of the winning goal holds the Betfred Cup during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...

And Benkovic is now being linked with a move to Derby County, with The Telegraph reporting that the Rams have launched a bid to sign him on loan.

This is what the Celtic faithful are saying on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester are reported to have paid around £13 million for Benkovic during last year's summer transfer window.

But the 22-year-old remains behind Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu and Wes Morgan in Rodgers' plans.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

