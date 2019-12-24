Some Celtic fans are losing hope of January deal after another club reportedly bid

Filip Benkovic starred on loan for Celtic last season.

Some Celtic fans are losing hope of a Parkhead return for Filip Benkovic in January.

Benkovic spent last season on loan to Celtic from Leicester City and helped the Bhoys to win a domestic treble.

But the Croatian has yet to feature for Leicester's first-team, despite being managed by the man who brought him to Celtic, Brendan Rodgers.

The Bhoys have since splashed out to sign Christopher Jullien as Benkovic's successor and the Frenchman has proved a big hit alongside Kristoffer Ajer at the heart of Neil Lennon's defence.

And Benkovic is now being linked with a move to Derby County, with The Telegraph reporting that the Rams have launched a bid to sign him on loan.

This is what the Celtic faithful are saying on Twitter...

Benkovic is away to Derby County — Eton O'Rifle (@etonrifle_) December 23, 2019

Talk is benkovic is going derby — wyatt (@wyatt7777777) December 23, 2019

They wouldn’t let us have him if he was gna sit on the bench.... unless they got first refusal on ajer or some shit — wyatt (@wyatt7777777) December 23, 2019

Benkovic is heading to Derby, Wanyama won’t happen but the striker probably will. — Liam (@LK95_) December 24, 2019

Wouldn't count on benkovic derby are after him too — David (@David_Celts1888) December 24, 2019

Derby after Benkovic on loan......

Bring him up the road @CelticFC — Dom Schiavone (@Shiv1888) December 23, 2019

Can people forget about Benkovic coming back to Celtic.. Literally played 90 minutes 15 times for Celtic. Absolutely shat himself at Ibrox as well. — Jamie Reilly (@_jamiereillyx) December 23, 2019

Leicester are reported to have paid around £13 million for Benkovic during last year's summer transfer window.

But the 22-year-old remains behind Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu and Wes Morgan in Rodgers' plans.

