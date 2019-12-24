Report: Arsenal prioritize the signing of Lyon's Moussa Dembele

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette's future at Arsenal is still unclear.

According to a report from Le10 Sport, Arsenal have prioritized the signing of Olympique Lyonnais' star forward Moussa Dembele either in January or in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Gunners expect one of Pierre-Emerierick Aubamayeng and Alexandre Lacazette to leave in the next two transfer windows which brings the need for a replacement. Dembele's profile reportedly checks all the boxes that Arsenal are looking for and they are willing to pay the big bucks to bring him in.

Aubameyang will enter the final 18 months of his contract at Arsenal next month. The Gabonese international has been Arsenal's most productive player this season scoring 13 goals in all competitions. Losing their star striker would be a humungous blow but keeping him on without him extending his deal will hurt Arsenal financially.

Lacazette, on the other hand, hasn't quite been as good as Arsenal fans expected him to be this season. The Frenchman, on his day, has the ability to turn the game on its head all on his own but injury problems and Unai Emery's system has hurt his chances.

If Arsenal have to lose one of their two star strikers, letting Aubameyang go makes the most sense financially. The former Dortmund man will turn 31 in the summer and his value will gradually decrease day by day. A replacement will be an absolute necessity and Dembele could work really well.

The now 23-year-old has been a revelation since in France since his move to Lyon from Celtic at the start of last season. Dembele scored 23 goals in all competitions last season and has carried his form to the current campaign scoring 10 goals already.

Dembele still has a lot of time to improve and a move to the Premier League and Arsenal could be incredible for him. With one of Lacazette or Aubameyang taking him under their wing, he can quickly fulfil his massive potential and he could solve Arsenal's problems upfront for the best part of the next decade.