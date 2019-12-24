Quick links

Report: Arsenal are keen on signing Juventus's Adrien Rabiot on loan

Blaise Matuidi of PSG (center) celebrates his goal with Javier Pastore, Lucas Moura, Serge Aurier, Adrien Rabiot during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and En...
Are Arsenal looking to replace Granit Xhaka already?

STADIO GIUSEPPE FERRARIS, GENOVA, ITALY - 2019

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Arsenal are among several European clubs interested in signing Juventus's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot on loan in January.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star joined Juventus for free in the summer of months of speculation. Unfortunately for him, he has struggled to fit into Maurizio Sarri's system which has limited him to just seven starts in all competitions so far this season. 

 

On the lookout for more game time, Rabiot allegedly wants a move in January and Arsenal could be perfect for him either on loan or on a permanent basis. The Gunners are at the risk of losing Granit Xhaka after his altercation with fans two months ago. 

Fussball Transfers revealed last week that the Swiss international had reached an agreement with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin over a move in January. The report claimed that Xhaka wished for a new challenge and Hertha agreeing a fee with Arsenal was all that was left.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Losing Xhaka, despite his behaviour and occasional mistakes on the pitch, would be a blow for Arsenal who lack a genuine box to box midfielder. Rabiot could fill that void perfectly thanks to his versatility of playing anywhere across the central midfield.

The six-time Ligue 1 champion could fill the void that Xhaka would potentially leave at the club as well as the one that his current teammate Aaron Ramsey left when he was allowed to leave last summer. Arsenal could do with the Welshman now but Rabiot could well be the next best thing through a loan deal next month. 

Juventus players Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey during a training session at JTC on October 03, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

