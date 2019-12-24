Marcel Brands explains why Everton players will like Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has overcome a number of huge challenges in his career but the one at Everton could prove to be his toughest.

Everton's director of football Marcel Brands spoke to the club's official website about how the players will react to Carlo Ancelotti's appointment.

The Toffees announced that the experienced Italian will take over from Marco Silva as the club's new permanent manager. Ancelotti was unveiled to the media on Monday and his first press conference was solid which would have given a lot of hope for the fans as well as the players.

Ancelotti is renowned for his incredible man management and that has arguably been what Everton have missed since the start of the season. Brands was asked about the Italian's relationship with the players and he seemed to have no doubt that the players will like the appointment.

Brands said: "Carlo builds relationships with the players and gives them responsibility and confidence. That is really important for the squad we have. We have experienced players but also young players – and he can improve them."

"If you are a player in the dressing room, you like an appointment like this. Carlo has worked for some of the world’s biggest clubs and is a very experienced manager. A manager who is close to his players, so I think they are really excited about that," he said.

Everton are stuck in 15th in the league table, just four points above the relegation zone. Ancelotti has his work cut out for him in the coming weeks and months but his man-management could help solve one of Everton's biggest problems.

Everton's stars, bar Richarlison, have all struggled in front of goal. Summer signing Moise Kean was expected to be the answer to their problems but his confidence has been low since his arrival. Ancelotti will find it easy to strike a good relationship with his teenage compatriot and if he can get him to fire, Everton will quickly find themselves higher up the table.