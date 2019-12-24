Quick links

Lampard aims subtle dig at Mourinho regarding Chelsea's youngsters

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard vows to stick with young players unlike Chelsea's managers of the past.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard spoke to the club's official website about sticking with young players despite their occasional dip in form in the Premier League.

Chelsea's youth have been the talk of the town since the start of the season thanks to their incredible performances both in the Premier League and the Champions League. However, in their convincing win against Tottenham on Sunday, it was the veteran Willian who took all the plaudits for his brace. 

 

The likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham didn't impact the game as much as they would have liked but Lampard insists that he will stick by them. The Chelsea boss claimed that he didn't want to repeat the mistakes of previous managers who let go of top-quality players over the years. 

He said: "If we’re not patient and we don’t stick with the players then you might be in a situation where we have been before, where top world-class players have been at Chelsea when they were 20 or 21, but the managers maybe didn’t stick with them so much then. I’m in a position where I’m going to stick with them."

Chelsea have lost a number of exceptional players over the years but two of them spring to mind immediately. Premier League superstars Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah were both a part of the Blues' squad at one point of time but they were both let go by then manager, Jose Mourinho

Lampard revealed his massive admiration for the former Chelsea boss just before they faced against each other last week but after how the game went on, could this be a subtle dig by the apprentice towards his master? We'll never know. 

