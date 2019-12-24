Report: Arsenal's Nelson and Smith-Rowe wanted on loan by Bundesliga clubs

Arsenal's quality in attack opens up very little space for youngsters like Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith-Rowe.

According to a report from Football London, Arsenal's youngsters Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith-Rowe are both wanted by Bundesliga sides on loan for the second half of the season.

The duo both spent either a part or the whole season in Germany on loan last season. Reiss Nelson had an incredibly productive time at Hoffenheim where he scored seven times in 23 league appearances. The youngster ended the campaign slowly but his time out there certainly helped him improve.

Nelson, now, is wanted by another Bundesliga side in Bayer Leverkusen who, according to the report, were interested in signing him before the start of this season.

Smith-Rowe spent the second half of last season at fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig but his time there was hampered with injuries. The teenage midfielder managed just 26 mins of action with the club in the first half of this year but he certainly made his mark with the report claiming that the German outfit are keen to take him back.

However, Smith-Rowe prefers to stay in England and in the Premier League with a number of clubs reportedly interested in his services until the end of the season. That makes a lot of sense for Arsenal and it would accelerate his improvement for him to be ready to feature for Arsenal across all competitions.

Nelson, on the other hand, does not want to leave Arsenal next month. The young winger wants to stay at the club and impress new manager Mikel Arteta which could prove to be difficult considering that the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Arsenal and Arteta have a big decision on their hands in a little over a week's time with respect to both players leaving as well as potential arrivals. The Gunners need multiple players to strengthen their squad and after their heavy spending in the summer, it is unlikely that they will have funds for new players before selling a few of their current ones.