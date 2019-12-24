Quick links

Report: Tottenham ace set to sign new deal after Mourinho revival, £15k-a-week pay rise

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur shakes hands with Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur as he is substituted off the pitch during the UEFA Champions League group B match between...
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to secure Eric Dier's future.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are set to hand a new deal to midfielder Eric Dier in order to keep him at the club.

It's claimed that Jose Mourinho wants to secure Dier's future at the club, and a new contract will be on the table for him.

 

Dier had lost his place under Mauricio Pochettino due to a host of injury problems, but Mourinho has used him regularly since replacing Pochettino.

Dier will allegedly earn £75,000-a-week with his new deal, an increase of around £15,000-a-week if Spotrac's claim that he currently earns £60,000-a-week are correct.

The 25-year-old's current deal expires in 2021, and Spurs clearly didn't want him getting into the final 18 months of his contract with the club.

Jose Mourinho manager

Dier played just six games under Pochettino earlier this season but has already made seven appearances under Mourinho, underlining his importance to the new Spurs boss.

He has though been substituted early against Olympiacos and Chelsea as Mourinho made more attack-minded moves, and the challenge will be for Dier to not only keep his starting place, but also ensure he isn't the first man substituted by Mourinho moving forward.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

