Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Former Manchester United man set to join Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

John Verrall
Mikel Arteta the assistant head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to be in the dugout for the first time for the Gunners on Boxing Day.

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on December 23, 2019 in St Albans, England.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to appoint Steve Round and Inaki Cana Pavon as part of his backroom staff at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta is still putting together his team since taking over Arsenal, and he has his eyes on three coaches.

Round, who has worked as assistant manager at Manchester United and Everton before, and Pavon, who is a goalkeeping coach at Brentford currently, are both on their way to Arsenal.

The duo should arrive with the Gunners in the next few days.

 

Arteta is also reportedly eyeing up Albert Stuivenberg, who is working as Ryan Giggs’s assistant for the Welsh national side.

Wales don’t want to lose Stuivenberg, but Arsenal are said to be very keen on the Dutchman.

coach Albert Stuivenberg of Genk during the Belgium Pro League match between Genk v KAS Eupen at the Cristal Arena on December 9, 2017 in Genk Belgium

Stuivenberg has also worked at Manchester United during Louis van Gaal’s time in charge, with Arteta clearly looking to coaching staff with experience.

Arteta is a rookie manager and surrounding himself with coaches with a great deal of past knowledge could be an intelligent move.

Arteta is due to be in the Arsenal dugout for the first time on Boxing Day, when they take on Bournemouth.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch