Report: Former Manchester United man set to join Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to be in the dugout for the first time for the Gunners on Boxing Day.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to appoint Steve Round and Inaki Cana Pavon as part of his backroom staff at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta is still putting together his team since taking over Arsenal, and he has his eyes on three coaches.

Round, who has worked as assistant manager at Manchester United and Everton before, and Pavon, who is a goalkeeping coach at Brentford currently, are both on their way to Arsenal.

The duo should arrive with the Gunners in the next few days.

Arteta is also reportedly eyeing up Albert Stuivenberg, who is working as Ryan Giggs’s assistant for the Welsh national side.

Wales don’t want to lose Stuivenberg, but Arsenal are said to be very keen on the Dutchman.

Stuivenberg has also worked at Manchester United during Louis van Gaal’s time in charge, with Arteta clearly looking to coaching staff with experience.

Arteta is a rookie manager and surrounding himself with coaches with a great deal of past knowledge could be an intelligent move.

