Report: Chelsea linked with signing Real Madrid's Isco

Spain's midfielder Isco celebrates after scoring a goal during a friendly football match between Spain and Argentina at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on March 27, 2018.
Chelsea have had their transfer embargo lifted and are expected to invest in their team in January.

According to the Daily Express, Chelsea could sign Isco from Real Madrid for £44 million in January.

Chelsea’s transfer ban has been lifted, and Madrid are reportedly willing to let Isco go.

Chelsea now have the chance to sign the Spanish playmaker, who has struggled for game time this term.

 

Whether Frank Lampard will push ahead with a deal for the 27-year-old remains to be seen.

But if Chelsea did go for Isco he would come highly recommended from their former boss, Carlo Ancelotti.

“He played very well against Schalke, Atletico Madrid, and very well with his national team," Ancelotti said to FourFourTwo when he was working with Isco at Madrid.

"I'm confident he can perform this role - in the past I had another player very similar to Isco, he had a lot of quality.

Isco of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid on April 28, 2019

"I'm talking about Seedorf, an attacking midfielder just like Isco who played this role and was key for Milan.

"Isco can do the same because he is 10 years younger than Seedorf was.”

If Isco was to arrive at Chelsea he could offer them an increase in creativity in the final third, but whether he fits the mould of what Lampard is looking for is very questionable.

Chelsea have tended to promote youth since Lampard took charge, and the Blues boss may be loathed to bring in a player of Isco’s standing as it could block the path of the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

Chelsea are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table, and are set to invest in more quality in the January transfer window.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

