Quick links

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United

Premier League

Report: Arsenal targeting deal for Omari Forson

Olly Dawes
Omari Forson of Manchester United U18s in action during the U18 Premier League match between Manchester United U18s and Brighton and Hove Albion U18s at Aon Training Complex on November 23,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly looking to lure ex-Spurs talent Omari Forson back to North London.

Omari Forson of Manchester United U18s in action during the U18 Premier League match between Manchester United U18s and Brighton and Hove Albion U18s at Aon Training Complex on November 23,...

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in snapping up Manchester United talent Omari Forson in 2020.

It's claimed that the Gunners have identified Forson as a top target, and hope to prise the midfielder away from Old Trafford in the near future.

 

Forson is only 15, and only joined United back in January, but he's already attracting major interest having shown promise with the Red Devils.

Already playing Under-18 football with United after impressing for the club's Under-16's, and is allegedly viewed as one of the top young prospects in English football.

What's interesting is that Forson was in the Tottenham ranks, but he left the club in January in order to join United's ranks instead.

Charlie Wellens, Ayodeji Sotona and Omari Forson of Manchester United U18s in action during the U18 Premier League match between Manchester United U18s and Brighton and Hove Albion U18s at...

Spurs losing Forson will have hurt in the first place, but seeing him join North London rivals Arsenal just a year later would be even worse.

Forson may now have to decide whether to continue with United, where he will be hoping for first-team chances in the near future, or return to North London with the Gunners.

A general view ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch