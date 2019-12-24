Report: Arsenal targeting deal for Omari Forson

Arsenal are reportedly looking to lure ex-Spurs talent Omari Forson back to North London.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in snapping up Manchester United talent Omari Forson in 2020.

It's claimed that the Gunners have identified Forson as a top target, and hope to prise the midfielder away from Old Trafford in the near future.

Forson is only 15, and only joined United back in January, but he's already attracting major interest having shown promise with the Red Devils.

Already playing Under-18 football with United after impressing for the club's Under-16's, and is allegedly viewed as one of the top young prospects in English football.

What's interesting is that Forson was in the Tottenham ranks, but he left the club in January in order to join United's ranks instead.

Spurs losing Forson will have hurt in the first place, but seeing him join North London rivals Arsenal just a year later would be even worse.

Forson may now have to decide whether to continue with United, where he will be hoping for first-team chances in the near future, or return to North London with the Gunners.