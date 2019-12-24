Report: Arsenal scouts impressed by Dejan Kulusevski

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be keen to add to his midfield ranks after taking over at the Emirates Stadium.

According to ESPN, Dejan Kulusevski has caught the eye of Arsenal’s scouts, as they have looked for talent around the continent.

Arsenal have had eyes on Kulusevski, who is starting make a name for himself as one of the most promising teenagers in European football.

Kulusevski has been out on loan at Parma this season, where he has played regularly in Serie A.

Arsenal are now said to have had eyes on the Swedish international and his performances have reportedly impressed their scouts.

Whether Mikel Arteta will move for Kulusevski now remains to be seen, but Arsenal could do with a player of his quality in their midfield.

The Gunners have looked short of quality in the centre of the pitch at times this season, which has contributed to their struggles in the Premier League.

Kulusevski possesses excellent technical ability, and his energy has also impressed for Parma this season.

Arteta is thought to be working on a limited budget at Arsenal, but it appears to be possible that the North London side could step up their chase of Kulusevski in the near future.