Report: Arsenal scouts impressed by Dejan Kulusevski

John Verrall
Dejan Kulusevski of Parma Calcio during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Parma Calcio at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 14 December 2019.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be keen to add to his midfield ranks after taking over at the Emirates Stadium.

Dejan Kulusevski of Parma Calcio greets his supportersduring the Serie A match between Lazio and Parma Calcio 1913 at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 22 September 2019.

According to ESPN, Dejan Kulusevski has caught the eye of Arsenal’s scouts, as they have looked for talent around the continent. 

Arsenal have had eyes on Kulusevski, who is starting make a name for himself as one of the most promising teenagers in European football.

Kulusevski has been out on loan at Parma this season, where he has played regularly in Serie A.

 

Arsenal are now said to have had eyes on the Swedish international and his performances have reportedly impressed their scouts.

Whether Mikel Arteta will move for Kulusevski now remains to be seen, but Arsenal could do with a player of his quality in their midfield.

The Gunners have looked short of quality in the centre of the pitch at times this season, which has contributed to their struggles in the Premier League.

Dejan Kulusevski of Parma Calcio celebrates the victory after the Serie A match between Parma Calcio and AS Roma at Stadio Ennio Tardini on November 10, 2019 in Parma, Italy.

Kulusevski possesses excellent technical ability, and his energy has also impressed for Parma this season.

Arteta is thought to be working on a limited budget at Arsenal, but it appears to be possible that the North London side could step up their chase of Kulusevski in the near future.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

