Report: Arsenal man may see out £90k-a-week contract, one club interested

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is facing an uncertain future.

According to Football.London, Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is open to seeing out the final 18 months of his contract with the club.

It's claimed that Mustafi would happily leave Arsenal, but only for the right offer – and he would be content to see out his deal if he doesn't get an offer he likes.

Monaco are claimed to be keen on Mustafi, but have never made a formal offer for him, so it's unclear whether they will in January.

Arsenal would like to sell him, but even if restricted to a fringe role at the Emirates Stadium, he may choose to stay put with the Gunners.

Mustafi, 27, still has 18 months left on his £90,000-a-week deal with the Gunners, so seeing him sit on his deal until 2021 would be less than ideal.

The centre back was handed a shock Premier League start by Freddie Ljungberg earlier this month, but hasn't been seen since a shaky display in the 2-2 draw at Norwich City.

It's highly unlikely that Mustafi will have another chance to salvage his Arsenal career, but whether they can find a buyer for him remain to be seen.