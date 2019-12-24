How to get the Krampus Shotgun variant in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online

A simple walkthrough for how to get the Krampus Double-Barrelled Shotgun variant in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online following its winter update.

Rockstar have provided a winter update that has covered the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 Online in a blanket of snow. In addition to a snowy wild west, they have also provided extra modes as well as a Holiday Gift Chest that includes a Krampus Double-Barrelled Shotgun variant.

Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn't had the greatest of PC launches as The Witcher 3 boasts just as many players on Steam, but that hasn't stopped Rockstar from treating its few master race cowboys as well as the PS4 and Xbox One community to a festive update.

This winter update is great for its Holiday Showdown modes and seasonal benefits, as well as for providing players with a chest of gifts.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Online winter update bonuses and benefits

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Online winter update includes a bunch of bonuses and benefits that can be claimed by players who have logged in and played on or after December 13th.

You can claim the benefits by participating in the Online wild west before January 6th. Simply check the Benefits section of the Main Menu to redeem the below coupons (via Rockstar Games):

3,000 Club XP

RDO$200 for starting a new Role

1x Free Trader Resupply Reward

1x Free Weapon Component of your choice Reward

1x Treasure Map Reward

1x Free Moonshiner Mash Refill Reward

30% off one Stable slot Offer

In addition to the above bonuses, playing Red Dead Online between December 31st and January 6th will additionally reward members of the community with 1,000 XP for each of the four specialist roles: Moonshiner, Bounty Hunter, Trader and Collector.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Holiday Gift Chest

As well as the bonuses and benefits mentioned above, the Red Dead Redemption 2 Online winter update also comes with a Holiday Gift Chest.

This Holiday Gift Chest includes the below items:

The Krampus Double Barrel Shotgun Variant

30 rounds of Incendiary Buckshot Ammo

100 Shotgun Slugs

10 Thyme Big Game

10 Minty Plump Birds

20 Carrots

20 Assorted Biscuits

50 Candies

10 Fine Brandies

10 Special Miracle Tonics

20 Volatile Fire Bottles

2x Creek Plums

2x Agarita

How to get the Krampus Shotgun variant in RDR2 Online

You must own the Double-Barrelled Shotgun to get the Krampus variant in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online.

Visit a Gunsmith and purchase the Double-Barrelled Shotgun for 50% off by taking advantage of your Offers and Rewards.

Once you've purchased the weapon, all you need to do then is Customise the Shotgun and select Variants.

You should find that the Krampus variant is available for the cost of $0.00.

As a last-minute reminder, the Krampus variant will no longer be available after December 25th.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.