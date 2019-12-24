Rangers' Ross Wilson confirms Gers are 'starting to speak to some people' about joining in January

The Rangers chief has already secured a new deal for Steven Gerrard, among others, at Ibrox.

The Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has revealed the Gers are already talking to potential staff recruits with a view to making January appointments.

Wilson arrived at Rangers from Southampton earlier this year with an intention to expand the club's resources.

Subscribe

And while the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard continues to insist that he is looking to trim his playing squad rather than add to it next month, the Scot has contrasting plans behind the scenes.

"Yeah, we are (looking to recruit new staff)," Wilson told the official Rangers media channel earlier on Tuesday. "First and foremost we've got a really strong team here. The foundations are strong. And we've got a really open-minded group of staff who are looking to push forward all the time and looking to help us get Rangers to where we all want to be.

INTERVIEW: Watch an exclusive interview with Sporting Director Ross Wilson. pic.twitter.com/iWYAXmIhcJ — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 24, 2019

"When I spoke to the staff in my first few days here, I made it clear that as well as the existing staff developing, we were looking to build our teams and have some new people join us. That process will start medically in January. We'll have some new resources join the team.

"From a scouting perspective, we're starting to speak to some people who'll join us in the new year as well, because we want to grow our scouting footprint, grow the number of people that are working for us there.

"And that'll always continue for us, whether that's in scouting, whether that's in medical, whether that's in the academy, we'll always look to grow the quality of people that we've got here, to build upon the already existing staff that we have."

In his short time at Rangers, Wilson has already secured a new contract for Gerrard, as well as the key Gers duo Steven Davis and Allan McGregor, and several academy prospects.

Nathan Patterson, James Maxwell and Keiren Wright all committed themselves to Rangers this week alone.

As well as Southampton, Wilson, who was reportedly courted by Rangers as far back as 2017, also had spells at Falkirk, Watford and Huddersfield Town before heading to Ibrox.