Rangers academy player spotted training with Steven Gerrard's side as senior rival sits out

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is without one of his centre-halves for Boxing Day's game at Ibrox.

Lewis Mayo trained with the Rangers first-team ahead of Steven Gerrard's side's final two fixtures of the calendar year.

Rangers are without one of their senior centre-halves, Filip Helander, due to injury, and Mayo joined positional rivals Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and George Edmundson at Tuesday's festive-themed session.

The Rangers academy player posted the following image on Instagram earlier:

It is not the first time that Mayo has trained with Gerrard's senior squad, although his latest appearance is perhaps more significant given Helander's absence.

And a team photo shared by several Rangers stars afterwards showed no other player without a first-team appearance to his name.

The absence of Andy King from the above is another talking point, given Gerrard's admission the midfielder could return early to Leicester City.

However, it is unclear whether or not King, who was due to spend a full season at Rangers, was present at training.