Predicted Tottenham XI for Brighton: 19-year-old starts, Tanguy Ndombele also comes in

Tottenham face Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day, looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Chelsea in their last match.

Jose Mourinho’s side were far from at their best against Chelsea, and it could be that the Portuguese boss makes alterations to his line-up in two days’ time.

Spurs will be without Heung-Min Son, who is suspended after kicking out at Antonio Rudiger, which presents a dilemma.

Mourinho has the option to throw in Giovani Lo Celso or Christian Eriksen to replace Son, but it could be that Ryan Sessegnon is given the nod.

Sessegnon really impressed on his first start for Spurs against Bayern Munich, where he scored, and it may be time for him to make his full Premier League debut.

Elsewhere, Mourinho surely won’t line up with Moussa Sissoko, who became a favourite of Mauricio Pochettino, and Eric Dier alongside each other in midfield again.

The Spurs duo have failed to prove that they can play together, with their distribution poor.

Tanguy Ndombele put in an eye-catching cameo against Chelsea, and it is surely time for the Frenchman to start again for Spurs now.