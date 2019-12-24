Quick links

Predicted Tottenham XI for Brighton: 19-year-old starts, Tanguy Ndombele also comes in

Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion looking to bounce back from defeat.

Tottenham face Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day, looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Chelsea in their last match.

Jose Mourinho’s side were far from at their best against Chelsea, and it could be that the Portuguese boss makes alterations to his line-up in two days’ time.

Spurs will be without Heung-Min Son, who is suspended after kicking out at Antonio Rudiger, which presents a dilemma.

 

Mourinho has the option to throw in Giovani Lo Celso or Christian Eriksen to replace Son, but it could be that Ryan Sessegnon is given the nod.

Sessegnon really impressed on his first start for Spurs against Bayern Munich, where he scored, and it may be time for him to make his full Premier League debut.

Elsewhere, Mourinho surely won’t line up with Moussa Sissoko, who became a favourite of Mauricio Pochettino, and Eric Dier alongside each other in midfield again.

The Spurs duo have failed to prove that they can play together, with their distribution poor.

Tanguy Ndombele put in an eye-catching cameo against Chelsea, and it is surely time for the Frenchman to start again for Spurs now.

Spurs XI for Brighton

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

