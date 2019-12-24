New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti shares what he's been told by Farhad Moshiri

Carlo Ancelotti's long-term goal will be to get Everton back into Europe.

Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that being told by Farhad Moshiri that Everton wants to be 'competitive' in the Premier League is 'enough' for him.

The new Everton boss also stated that the club preparing to move into a new stadium in the future also shows that the ambition of the Merseyside club is 'really high'.

Ancelotti's first game in charge of Everton will come on Boxing Day when the Merseyside club welcomes Sean Dyche's Burnley to Goodison Park.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (23/12/19 at 10:10 am), Ancelotti made it clear that the most important thing, at this moment in time, is putting points on the board.

"We have these three games," Ancelotti told Sky Sports. "Everyone one of us, also the board and the director of football is focused to put a better team on the pitch and to try to win the game because the most important thing now is the result.

On what he has been promised in terms of the transfer budget: "What I know talking with Farhad is that the club wants to be competitive in the Premier League, so for me, this is enough. After that, together, I think, we have to do the right way and to improve.

"The fact that the club wants to build a new stadium and I know today [Monday] is a really important day. This means that the ambition of the club is really high and I am expected to be in this project."

Ancelotti has always been an attack-minded manager during his managerial career and it is a style he will be hoping to implement as quickly as possible at Goodison Park.

Added with that, one of the things Marco Silva failed to do was improve the players from his squad, and that is another quality the Everton supporters will be hoping he brings to the table.

Everton are four points above the drop zone and a poor start for Ancelotti could see them drop into the relegation zone by the turn of the next year.