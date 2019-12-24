'Monster': What Jose Mourinho has previously said about Tottenham's latest target

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with West Ham United's Issa Diop.

Tottenham Hotspur may have secured the future of defender Toby Alderweireld, but that hasn't stopped rumours about more defenders being targeted.

Alderweireld committed his future to Spurs on Friday, signing a new deal with the club just months away from being out of contract.

Still, with Jan Vertonghen out of contract at the end of the season, Mourinho could still look for a centre back to add to the likes of Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga.

Sky Sports reported on Saturday that Spurs now want to sign West Ham United ace Issa Diop, who is currently on the bench for the Hammers.

The 22-year-old Frenchman starred last season, but currently finds himself behind Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna, and Spurs may look to take advantage.

A towering centre back at 6ft 4in tall, Diop still has huge potential, and West Ham would allegedly demand at least £50imllion for his services.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs go and pay what their London rivals would want for the former Toulouse man, but Mourinho is certainly a big fan.

Back in September of last year, Mourinho was quoted by Manchester United's official website as saying that he thought Diop was 'a monster' in West Ham's 3-1 win over United, praising the West Ham scouts for finding him – so it's no great shock that he now wants Diop at Spurs.

“Congratulations to the scout that found the 21-year-old kid, [Issa] Diop - a monster who dominated everything in the duels,” said Mourinho, who may well feel he can take Diop's game to another level.