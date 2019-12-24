Mikel Arteta shares what changes he has already seen from his Arsenal players

Mikel Arteta's first game in charge of Arsenal will be away at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Mikel Arteta has shared that he has already seen changes from his Arsenal players ahead of his first game in charge for the club against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Arteta shared that his Arsenal players are 'more committed', they have a 'different kind of aggression' every time the ball is lost, their 'body language' has improved and are playing with 'more passion'.

Those are things that Arteta will be hoping from his players every time they step onto the training pitch and in games for Arsenal as a new era is upon the club.

Ahead of Arsenal's trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day, Arteta shared that the above improvements and changes in his players' games are 'non-negotiable'.

"I did [see changes]," Arteta told Arsenal's official website. "We are much more committed, we have a different kind of aggression every time we lose the ball.

"I think the body language was much, much better than in the past few games. I think they played with more passion in this game. Obviously there were things to improve but those things have to be non-negotiable. Those things have to be on the table in every game, every training session and the way we're going to live together."

Arteta will be able to add some early touches to Arsenal's style, but he won't be able to really implement what he wants until he gets more training sessions under his belt.

The festive period doesn't help his cause because the games are coming thick and fast. But the Premier League has introduced a winter break this term and that will help his cause.